Sugar Cane Aphids Descend on South Plains Sorghum

Sugar cane aphids are beginning to appear again on sorghum crops on the South Plains, causing problems for sorghum producers.

And spread through a field.

" bryan the fast growing problem for our sorghum farmers now..

Is sugar cane aphids.

The bugs showed up on crops just this week.

Kamc's 'alyssa goard' spoke with sorghum industry leaders and an insect scientist about these bugs.

Alyssa byran, these little bugs migrate north to lubbock this time of year and find their way to sorghum leaves, covering them and leaving behind a sticky residue which gums up the combine pest management agents say they've seen numbers increase here in a matter of days..

We saw these bugs here last year too and they have the potential to really impact the sorghum yield.

The problem is they leave a sticky residue which means the plants can't be harvested, and they eventually fall over.

Both the texas a &m agrilife extension and the national sorghum producers say that these little insects are starting to appear and cause concerns for farmers.

Katelyn kowles// texas a&m agrilife extension agent, integrated pest management lubbock and crosby counties.

".so they went from barely there to oh my god we have aphids in a just about 3 days, so these aphids are capable of extordinary reproductive growth, they're all females and they're all clones of eachother and they reproduce a sexually and they're actually born pregnant.

" tim lusk// ceo national sorghum producerscertainly this week we're starting to see increases so its imporatant that growers are in their fields observing to see if they have the insect.

Alyssa these aphids are a relatively new pest on the south plains... farmers only started seeing them a couple of years ago.

From what they know so far, the best way to treat them is by using one of the few pesticides known to target these aphids bryan?

