A lucky family in Dinuba was surprised with a free lunch and free peach smoothies, as part of KSEE24's "Real Smooth Summer Giveaway."

Break [e1]cvt wipe-anivo ksee24 is making central valley families' lunchtime a little sweeter...with our "real smooth summer giveaway."

We're surprising families at mcdonalds -- and buying their lunch!

Along with giving them mcdonald's new peach smoothies -- that are made with valley peaches.

Here's today's giveaway... take real smooth anivo trt=1:20 stefanie bainum, ksee24 stefanie: don't mind me i am just sitting here at the mcdonalds in dinuba waiting for an awesome family to surprise and give them a chance of a lifetime with our real smooth summer giveaway so lets go find our family stefanie: excuse me welcome to mcdonalds how are you today?

We are going to buy your lunch because you are the winner of our real smooth summer giveaway dugan family, winners sarah dugan: okay.

Thank you.

Stefanie: how does that sound a free lunch?

Stefanie: 5 your old callie here started her day at the doctor and her day is so much better here with this peach smoothie callie what do you think about this little smoothie here callie, winners callie: it's good!

Stefanie: mom -- how does it make you feel to know that these smoothies here have real central valley peach smoothies.

Sarah dugan: makes me feel good stefanie: and also on your behalf we are going to donate to the ronald mcdonald house that helps sick kids what do you think about that mom?

Sarah, winner sarah dugan: that makes me feel amazing i think it is a wonderful place i have had some friends with kids there and ive had some kids there its a good place stefanie: it definitely is and another good place is universal studios and you will be entered to win for a trip to the wizardly world of harry potter!

Stefanie: well thank you guys for having lunch on us enjoy your lunch and enjoy your smoothies!

Outcue: enjoy your lunch and enjoy your smoothies.

Over the next month-- ksee24 will be surprising a total of 24 families at local mcdonald's.

Every family will be entered to win the grand prize of an all expense paid trip to universal studios in los angeles, to "the wizarding world of harry potter!"

The winner of that grand prize will be drawn at an event at the ronald mcdonald house on august 26th-- which we will broadcast live