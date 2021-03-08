Baby Killer In Court 8-4

Benton county today.... another man charged with the capital murder of a baby pleaded not guilty.

Edward alex martinez-torrez is accused of killing his girlfriend's three month old baby boy while she was grocery shopping.

Police say he originally lied to them -- saying the child fell - but later admitted to slapping the child and pushing its head into a mattress when it wouldn't stop crying.

Benton county prosecutor nathan smith says the court has waived the death penalty in this case.

Martinez-torrez will be back in court september 19th.

### ((jo ann)) there's still a