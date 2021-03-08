Science Academy vs Harlingen pt 1

This year's 3 masterminds champions.3 >> welcome back to masterminds.3 it is semifinals harlingen and 3 science academy.3 they have all been here before.3 let's get right to it with our 3 quick start questions for today3 hands on your buzzers.3 here we go.3 solve for "x."3 2xy equals 14.3 science academy.3 >> 7 over y.

3 >> that's correct.3 >> spell poignant.3 science academy.

3 >> p-o-i-g-n-a-n-t.

3 >> that's correct.3 in lowest terms what is 16% of 3 20.3 time is up.3 3 moi 2.3 with too many ands and ors what3 is a sentence that should be 3 broken into smaller sentences.

3 >> run-on.

3 >> that's correct.3 what's the capital of slovenia.3 time is up.3 lube lee yrna -- ljubljana.3 >> which u.s. state is known as3 the constitution state.

3 >> connecticut.3 what daring english sea captain3 was known to the spaniards in 3 the late 1,500s as the dragon?3 harlingen, connor.

3 >> blackbeard?3 >> no.3 science academy.

3 >> sir francis drake.

3 >> that's correct.3 balls of naphthalene are 3 protection against what insects3 >> moths.3 what country borders tunisia to3 the south?3 science academy.

3 >> algeria.

3 >> which canadian province 3 borders the pacific ocean.3 harlingen, connor.3 >> british columbia.3 >> you are correct.3 british