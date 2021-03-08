Tips to Get Kids Ready for School

Here are some tips for parents.

How can you get your kids excited and prepared to go back to class?

As some are winds down parents everywhere are gearing up for start of new school year.

Whether it's picking right study tools or transitioning your child back into the classroom.

Mom trend co.

And founder nicole has you covered this more than.

Good morning nicole we appreciate you joining us.

>>> oh, it's so great to be with you today.

Oh thank you very much.

Now first off let's get right to it.

What would you suggest or what would you say biggest struggle for kids starting a brand new school year?

>> well their two things first of all getting this em back on sleep schedule give yourself at least a week to start wake process a little bit earlier.

Second thing that really works at our house having right spliets on hand kofrl of supplies new supplies equals success.

That's where post it brand comes in.

Matter of fact they just did a study and it turns out they are not solely digital they enjoy writing things down.

So definitely you want to have colorful post its super sticky notes on hand so as they are looking at their screens they are on their laptops on their tablets on their phones they can highlighting important information.

And write todd gross down.

Process of yiet writing it down helps them repain their information way just look screens won't.

And another tip is keeping the post it flags on hand.

So as they are going through textbooks a they are going through print out they can flag sections they want to refer to later.

Again colorful stays put making learning lot more fun for kids.

It looks beautiful and organized which something i personally can very much appreciate.

We do like that.

Let's talk about some common mistakes we make when it comes to summer activities that can unfortunately carry over into the new school year.

>> that is such a great question.

A lot of us have relied on phones and screen to keep kids busy in summer if tweed maybe go to work or take conference call at home.

While we're juggling their summer schedule so they have been getting used to using their cell phones and screens.

We've got to start pulling back on that a little bit and training them to focus on and unthings great time to have conversation about is how we use our phones.

So if this is the year giving your child first smart money you want to research different plans get your kids involved.

Souths straight talk wireless great conversation because you can talk to them about the no contract.

You can talk to them also about the amount of data that's included.

So they've got two programs, there's a 5 buying bite and ten.

$10 difference.

5 bugig bite.

That's good conversation about a how much data are you going to consume.

Also to train them with this, straight talk program.

After they've used up the ten gigabytes of data speeds will go from 5 g to two g p same thing with other plan as well great conversation of okay, so after you use up all data, you're going to go down to 2 g speed which means not going able use apps really teaching them to use their phones wisely to negotiate for are great deal for themselves and keep an eye on how much data they are really consuming perfect time especially for medal schooler to have that conversation.

>> oh nicole so many great ideas i abs love them keeping check and balance you got to start learning young or you will not know.

We do appreciate those back to school tips this morning.

Thank you very much.

And have a great day.

Thanks, so much.

