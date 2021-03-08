Will You Be Seeing Suicide Squad?

Raquel from Talking Pictures gives Suicide Squad a C+.

Raquel is here from talking pictures.

It is a friday.

A big movie is coming out today.

>> yes suicide a squad.

You saw it.

I saw it.

What do you think?

>> i liked it overall it's really entertaining and just a fun summer movieif you pick apart lot things that don't work overall this film if you don't already know is about secret government agency that recruits imprisoned super villains to execute dangerous black op missions?

Exchange for clemency it stars some of our favorites.

Will smith, jared le to.

Ben afleck.

This is the first comic based film to feature a team of super heros where they are the main characters.

Characters.

And it's also released on 50th anniversary of the joker live action debut.

One thing i really liked about this film, is you know, you rooting for super villains which are bad guys.

Typically you're routing for good guys.

Kind of fun you find yourself sort of falling in love with these guys, and there's some stand up performances will smith and march go robb were great.

She's my favorite.

She's so great.

And every time she's was on the screen everyone, she stole the screen.

She stole the screen.

Just fabulous.

So there's great performances good chemistry between the characters.

There are a few issues, the pacing was a little slow.

You didn't really feel much of a sense of danger.

You know it like oh my gosh we got to hurry and fix this problem.

It was kind kind of slow actual enemy didn't work.

Whole reason they recruited these guys and pulled them out of prison is to fight this enemy.

This the bad guy.

Just kind of that whole plot line with that, that part fell apart.

That fell apart.

So it made the movie fall apart.

What grade did you give movie?

A c plus.

>> which is, okay.

It's okay if you're in my history class in college.

But maybe not for big block buster movie.

Rated p g 13

Facebook page give it a little like right there.

They will let you know everything you should go see.

Big weekend.

Yeah.

>> and movie's fun i think it will do really well i think people will love it.

Thanks michelle.

Raquel.