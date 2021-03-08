Newsmakers: Moving forward after fatal Father's Day shooting

Jennifer Sanders sits down with Randy White, of Syracuse Cure Violence, and Larry Williams, the project director of Syracuse's Save Our Youth to discuss the aftermath of the deadly Father's Day shooting near Skiddy Park.

An update on the investigation into the deadly father's day shooting near the park is making national headlines as a grand jury clears the officer involved in the shooting.

And the video from that night on father's day.

Hundreds of people were celebrating father's day on the city's near west side when gunfire erupted.

According to investigators, 41-year-old gary porter was firing a gun before he was shot and killed.

The onondaga county district attorney announcing that the ballistics tests showed the officer did shoot and kill porter but a grand jury found those actions were justified.

>> she had ordered him multiple times, multiple time and this is not just her testimony but witnesses heard her clearly order porter to drop his weapon.

He refused to do that.

And he was turning in an effort to discard his weapon apparently, and that is she took as a threatening motion towards her.

And any police use of force expert will confirm that her actions were justified.

>> and today we are taking a look at the shooting and having a solutions-based conversation how the city moves forward i am i'm joined by larry williams the project director and randy cure violence.

To many they feel you are a quiet army working to end gun violence in the city of syracuse and central new york but tell me your job description and what your mission is in the community of syracuse?

>> well we certainly have multiple partners and do what we call the syracuse with mothers against gun violence.

We all ourselves the gun and gang collaborative our real securities and exchange commission and i know that obviously because the latest news and making the national, but it is really about overcoming violence period.

We focus on gun and gang violence.

Mr. weiss' program on the gun violence and mine is the gang violence and that is hour work.

It is a lot behind the scenes.

We would rather you not know you know if you are knowing too much that means that you may not be going that well.

So we spend a lot of time a lot of efforts again although you see my face there are multiple agencies with my initiative what we call the team, which is a collaboration of many agencies including cpa and the job readiness, southwest community center for youth services.

We have outreach that is available.

We have employment job readiness.

We have family functional therapy and the syracuse city school district and probation department and we have a number of people at the table and that is to render solutions.

We are a solution-based agency.

We are a solution-based entity under that syracuse cares gun violence initiative.

>> this is a comprehensive look how we can end gun violence.

And you focus more on ending violence and end to go with guns and not using that.

>> our primary focus with the cure violence model is to deal with high-risk individuals particularly who actually will perpetrate individuals with guns and things of that nature but really to change the behaviors in their life.

What we do is refer those individuals to mental health advocacy programs, job programs and try to get housing for some of the individuals.

To bring their high-risk behavior down to low risk and try to become productive individuals in these particular neighborhoods.

>> and going back to the incident that happened near the west side, the father's day incident that we have been discussing for most of the time, one of the things that were highlighted was the district attorney says that witnesses do not come forward like a culture of the no snitching.

Let's listen to what he had to say about that.

>> obviously multiple people saw the gun being retrieved and taken and somebody has it and problem [inaudible] obviously i don't know why someone would listen to me now but if someone knows where the gun is and would like to turn it in you can do so anonymously.

Call tip 411 and let us know where it is and we will go get it.

>> again touching on that no snitching culture is that the culture?

And if so, what can be done to end that.

>> it is a bigger question than that.

I think that this city is not unlike a lot of cities particularly when you talk about early communities and the relationship or the perception of the relationship with the police officers.

And you know that pro-active.

But i think the answer lies within the communities themselves.

You know, the communities have to find the meaning of their safety what they are willing to accept and to not accept.

I certainly cannot call attention to what happened and obviously there were folks that came forward today because that is how they were able to render a decision.

There has been discussion with witnesses.

So that is not always necessarily true.

I do not think we have enough time to discuss all of the nuances why people do not tell but it is a culture.

And it is sometimes built upon trust but the onus of that rests within the communities themselves.

And finding solutions as to what they are willing to accept in terms of providing safety or the notion of snitching or giving up someone who has done harm that has to be a paradigm shift and that is one that is not going to be an agency, not going to be a government rendering a decision.

It is going to have to be productive discussions with the communities themselves about what they are willing to accept.

And those are things that i think that, they are doing right now.

And there are discussions coming out of that park where you have black lives matters movement.

There is a lot of galvanizing around solution-base so there is not this policy of not snitching but a policy of protecting the communities and doing the right thing so that the very least the young or the young and the very old you weigh the safety of the community on those folks.

And if they are young and old do not feel safe that leaves the rest of us.

We have to evaluate and assess ourselves on what that means for us as a community.

>> ok.

>> ok.

We have to go to a quick break and we will go deeper into that and the solutions that are out

We are talking about the biggest headline over the past few kays and that is the update on the park investigation into that deadly father's day shooting.

Now, da fitzpatrick did release information on that that many of us did not know about.

And released new video on that and said that this impact is far reaching.

Let's listen.

>> it's just sad.

This is sad right now.

This is sad.

You got a dead guy.

You got an officer that you know, took a life.

>> now, in addition to the organizations that you all are involved in we have mothers against gun violence and i know that helen hudson never wanted to establish that organization but it had to be done.

So how emotional is it for these families?

I know you work hand in hand with the families after they have dealt with gang and gun violence how emotional is it that you have to tell them that their relative has been shot or killed or stabbed?

>> currently right now thus far in the past six to eight months dealing with various victims, mothers and fathers and sons and daughters never actually get over the grieving process.

And oftentimes there is limited resources for them to actually get opportunity to release some of the trauma they are dealing with.

So i think to help the families move forward that there has to be more attention with health and mental programs out here to actually help them deal with the trauma.

I was talking with one mother the other day and it's been nine years since her child was killed and she relived the moment everyday.

So it's disheartening at this point.

>> and i wanted to go to a graphic to give everyone a clear picture of what we are facing.

Homicides in the city of syracuse record number of homicides in 2008.

25 back in 2008.

And in 201523.

And this year, and we are in the month of august, start of august we are at 19 homicides already.

Both of you from the city of syracuse, what are are you seeing?

Are you seeing the numbers steadily go up every year?

Or is this normal?

What is happening here?

>> wow.

To quote chief fowler.

One death as it relates to violence is one too many.

So whether it's one or 23, or 25, we certainly are not proud of the fact that you know we don't want to seem like we are chasing numbers and this is not a numbers game that anyone should have to look at.

But i think there are a lot of things that point to not necessarily the excuses for why they are homicides but if you look at the totality of the training of our city, recently being labeled as one of the poorest concentrated cities in america.

If you take a look at what is changing.

And both mr. white and i are from syracuse.

And quickly, we take a look at the economics is a huge point.

Again it is by no means an excuse but certainly it plays a big role.

We were known as the salt city, the factory town and i had friends who you know, right out of high school got great-paying jobs and automatically sort of bolted them into a working middle class.

And most factory jobs are no longer there.

And a lot of things are no longer there.

The infrastructure has eroded.

While that is not an excuse but it does put a strain.

And the other thing, too, and we have had conversations, through which we have gun access.

It's absolutely ridiculous.

And so obviously the state has a lot of controls in it but you have neighboring states like pennsylvania and states in the south, where they are trafficked.

So i think there has to be onus put on that and i know that senator gillibrand has movement going towards that and other politicians.

I think are we going to see the trend increase?

I hope not.

But certainly, it does not look like it unfortunately is going to end too soon along with the other environmental factors.

We know that young folks and particularly children that grow up in trauma and violence tend to be violent.

It makes sense.

>> and that was the question i had.

I know we get press releases across our desk and many times it's children under the age of 18 that are the victims or the suspects in this crime.

How is this happening?

As a community, do people need to more so take ownership and watch over the young children and be responsible even if that is not your child?

>> yes.

Personally speaking and i do not speak for randy, but, yeah, there has to be a lot of ownership.

There has to be total ownership.

You know, a community that has no ownership is a community that certainly will faulter at everything.

So there needs to be that and i think there's ownership and trends that we like to change and i think that we are just programmed but it's about people and about galvanizing people and galvanizing the community, and galvanizing mothers, and fostering relationships with our police department because they are part of our community.

And it's about talking about being positive and paying more attention to the trash in our yard rather than the conflicts that we have.

We have to begin to change the discussion through words and conversations through love.

You know, our community is in trauma.

It's in trauma.

And i can tell you, anytime you are in trauma you tend to be stuck you know.

And we have to sort of reverse this.

It's going to take a lot of work but i will say while the things that we see that we see in the paper, that we see recently with the park incident we have men and women out there everyday doing the outreach and i guarantee you if they were not there we would see more numbers.

We don't talk about the things that we do stop.

They are out there 24/7.

So we can't applaud them enough but it is a lot of strain.

So they cannot do it alone.

It has to be a community effort.

And so that is part of what we do.

We try to make this a community effort.

>> ok.

>> ok.

And we have to go to a quick break and we will discuss that community effort and talk about the solutions the wonderful things that are going on in syracuse to combat gun

We have heard about the violence and what is going on here in central new york to combat violence in our area?

And mr. randy, so you have been involved in work like this for several years.

What are some of the things some tangible solution that are happening now that we know are going to really help us see benefits in combating violence?

>> some of the things we are cog doing is community barbecues in high crime neighborhoods to build capacity with the stakeholders and forge the relationships with the resources and not-for-profits.

And with the opportunities to have and deal with the high-risk individuals and point them in a direction of direct resources for the community mobilization events we host.

Also we have a press conference that will be on august 5.

And it will be to have a number of mothers who currently lost children to kind of put forth a message to the syracuse community that changes need to happen and to denounce individuals using retaliation to pay homage to their son's life.

They will speak about how that if you really truly love their child that you will put down the guns and put forth love and things of that nature.

>> definitely an important conversation and maybe this is a personal question that i have but in terms of media one of the reasons i got into media i saw people that looked like me but it was people that looked like me that were in handcuffs and people in the back of police cars.

Do you feel that media perpetuates a negative stereotype and that is all that people of color or just anyone sees that that might be the road that they go down and what can be done to rectify that as well?

>> i applaud you for being in the media.

And for asking that question because media is just that.

And oftentimes we will see people like me in handcuffs or showing what violence looks like and what does prison look like?

It looks like brown and black people.

So i do think the media has a responsibility to talk about the towality of a community not just the carnage of a community.

So media does have a role.

And there are a lot of pundits out there and on syracuse.com, i tell you you would think you were back in the 1950s or earlier than that.

I think you know, media does have a responsibility.

We certainly would like it to be more reflective of the totality of people in the black and brown communities and having conversations like this does put a face forward and we own the things that happen but there are wonderful people out there.

And we have wonderful mothers and wonderful children.

And we have a wonderful community.

I was involved in an event which i believe in syracuse.

And sean hit the home run.

You know, we did not always live in a syracuse like this.

Therefore it's all our responsibility to not bring syracuse back to the old but to take a look at syracuse's value and worth and that worth is not about one particular race and the color or creed it's about all of us who are proud and those who might cause harm but we need to recognize there is a language of love and holding them accountable but you know, talking about things that makes us all syracuseians.

And that is the pretty things i'm saying but a lot of that really is on the onus of the media to show that not just one side.

>> ok.

And so i know that you all workout of the southwest community center and you are around the community and so if people want to know how to access your resources what do they need to do?

>> for me, you can call us directly at the community center at 315-474-8923.

And speak to myself randy white or that number gets you in contact with larry williams. and another program is the response team.

And team angel with ed mitchell, jr. >> that was the first story i covered in syracuse.

Team angel they are doing great work.

>> he is part of our team.

And we will have the numbers on our

Gentlemen thank you for joining us and thank you for the work that you are doing in our community and really trying to end violence on our streets.

And i know there is a lot of resources out there and y'all have events every single month maybe every week it feels like to help with this issue.

So southwest community center if people visit the website they can access the resources that you have available.

Ok.

And any other exciting events coming up?

I know august fifth you have an event but events to help the community?

>> yeah.

There is an event on the 16th and all summer long look for it.

There is one on the 16th and one at the end of the month.

Where we will go to the hotspots and we do the community outreach eventeds and it's food, fun, fellowship.

>> ok.

Great.

And you know food will bring a lot of people out.

Thank you all for being with us.

And thank you for joining us