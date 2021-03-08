Body Found in Mercedes

Deputies are working to identify the body.

This is off of fm 491.

Here's what we know right now... a car belonging to a missing donna woman was found inside a canal yesterday evening.

The body that was found earlier this morning was just a few miles north where that car was located.

Earlier this morning...a dive team was searching a canal where the car of yvette franco was found.

We saw the dive team get in shortly before 9am.

It was about 45 minutes until they got word a body has been found a few miles north of where they were searching.

Now franco was last seen leaving her friend's home in donna on saturday.

Franco's father was at the dive scene earlier this morning.

He told me once he got word about her car being found.

He rushed over to the scene and has been here all night.

Just pray to god that's all we can do like a said she was a good kid and we're just waiting she didn't have any enemies she was you know happy-go-lucky at her age.

In mercedes, michael scott, channel 5 news at noon.