Fried calls for investigation of DeSantis for vaccine favoritism

Lower the age to below 65 whichis gonna happen relatively soon,certainly this month.FLORIDA’S AG COMMISSIONER ISCALLING ON THE FBI TOINVESTIGATE THE GOVERNOR FORVACCINE FAVORITISM.NIKKI FRIE━ THE ONLY DEMOCRATTO HOLD STATEWIDE OFFIC━ MADETHE ANNOUNCEMENT EARLIER TODAY.BUT AS CAPITOL REPORTER FORRESTSAUNDERS REPORT━ SOME QUESTIONIF THIS IS ABOUT SEEKINGJUSTICE OR HIGHER OFFICE?FORRESTFried says as soon as today sheplans to meet with the FBI tolay out these concern━ whichshe says as an attorne━ don’tlook to be coincidence.PKG"If this isn’t public corruptionI don’t know what is."(FRIED 5 secs)Fried’s call for aninvestigation comes aftercriticism Gov.

Ron DeSantisdirected vaccine to at leastthree upscale Floridacommunities where Republicandonors live."I tell you what, I wouldn’t becomplainin━ I’d be thankful"(GOV OLD)He’s denied the allegations asbaseless and ridiculous forweeks.But, Fried, maintains there’senough evidence to connect bigdonors with vaccine sites thelatest centered on seniors inKey Largo.She wants the FBI’s PublicCorruption Unit to take a look.(Nikki Fried, Florida AgCommissioner)"This isn’t just one example.There has now been a pattern ofthese examples that have beenoccurring since these vaccinesstarted to roll out."(FRIED 13 secs)In additio━ Senate MinorityLeader Gary Farmer now sendingthis letter to the acting USAttorney General, pushing forhis own investigation saying"the exchange of hard-to-getvaccines for politicalcontributions is nothing shortof criminal."(Sen.

Gary Farmer, (D)Senate Minority Leader)"If the governor in fact hadnothing to do with it He shouldnot fear the investigation Ihave called for and CommissionerFried has called for."Critics say the efforts by highranking Dems are politicallymotivated hypocrisy aimed atweakening a popular governor.And Fried has admitted she’smulling a run.Name recognition one of herbiggest hurdles.(Carol Weissert, Florida StatePolitical Science)"She’s the agriculturesecretar━ but that’s not aposition that has terrificvisibility in the state.

That’sgoing to be a problem for her."(CAROL)What will come from calls for aninvestigation is unknown.The FBI doesn’t often commentandFried says she won’t be ableto talk about what’s said.FORRESTVaccine favoritism allegationsaren’t exclusive to Florida.Questions have been raised