Bullying Mooreville

Weekend.

Thanks for joining us at wtva news at six.

I'm sunya walls.

And i'm craig ford.

The children of mooreville middle school got to enjoy some sweet sounds this morning thanks to some special guests.

Several musicians, including pop singer tristan blaine, the all-female group crossing dixie,,, and american idol contestant thomas stringfellow,,, performed for the students.

This was part of a promotion for their joint concert tonight at bim bam burgers.

The concert benefits the make-a-wish foundation... the performers also took time to speak to the students about the dangers of bullying and the importance of self-expression.

Tristan- "i've toured around the whole country just delivering anti- bullying speeches and performing for a million students probably, and it means the world to me, being able to help out other people that are struggling.

That's one thing that i've always loved, is helping other people out."

Thomas' " i hope it inspires the younger people in our generation to pursue their dreams and know, if you move out younger than you technically should, its okay.

As long as you're doing the right thing for you and pursuing your dream, it can work out."

The benefit concert at bim bam burgers will begin tonight at 4 and last until 10 pm.

A second concert is scheduled for tomorrow at 2 until 10