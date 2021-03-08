Back to School Fill the Bus

Speaking of school supplies... if you see a bus parked outside the walmart on lawrence road this weekend it's a reminder for you to help kids get those supplies.

(--gwyn--) kenzie meek-beck joins us now with more on what's called the fill the bus campaign.

((nats: "hi ma'm we're collecting for school")) ((kenzie meek-beck reporting)) diane walker has been with the north texas area united way for the past four years.

Diane walker//united way worker worker "absolutely the best opportunity i've ever had in my life."

And is passionate about her role in the orginazation.....((nats: "that's so sweet of you")) especially when one of their efforts helps the local children.

Diane walker//united way worker worker "the donations that the people will be making this weekend.... will help these children come to school with all the things that all of the other children have and they won't feel left out."

((nats: car passing by))fill the bus.... begins today and continues through sunday at the walmart off of lawrence road.

((nats: "car passing by"))it is a partnership between walmart and the local united way.... which hasn't occurred for several years but is picking up once again.

The goal???

Fill the bus with school supplies, helping texoma children in need.matt yell//north texas area united way ceo ceo "yeah, it's not a pretty picture.

We have over 9500 economically disadvanted youth in our area.... and if you put that into perspective.... that's three out of every five children in our area are disadvantaged."

All the school supplies will be donated to project back to school... which is a school supply giveaway scheduled at the mpec next weekend.a cause that many donors this afternoon took to heart.

Patty jernigan//texoma rt resident"i think education is very important.

It's the future generation.... those are the kids that are going to grow up..... be adults and run the country."

Because investing in education now.... can help create a better future for the community.

Kenzie meek-beck.

Kfdx 3 news.

News.

Doug// there are three back to school supply giveaways coming up.

The first in burkburnett tomorrow at the burk community center.

On august 12 and 13th at the outreach center in henrietta..... and again.... the wichita falls back to school roundup on august 13 at the mpec.

