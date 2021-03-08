Olympics Trivia

Neal barton: tonight is the opening ceremony for the 20-16 olympics.

In honor of the big night..

We played a little trivia game with east texans.

Kaci koviak: ketk's caroline hicks hit the gym in tyler to find out how well people know their olympic facts.

She joins us live in tyler with the results.

Caroline hicks: neal, kaci that's right-- we put east texans to the test.

Most knew the important facts... but others not so much.

Take a look.

Can you sing the national anthem?

Oh say can you see!

By the dawn's early oh no!

I can't sing at all!

Which olympian has won the most medals?

Don't know uh don't know i'm gonna say michael phelps on that one yes!

Can you name all of the olympic colors on the rings?

Red... yellow... green ... help me out?

Blue yellow black red and white golly i guess maybe the colors off... i don't know!

Which country has won the most medals overall?

Have no idea take a guess?

Russia!

China?

East germany?

I would guess the united states!

How many stars and stripes are on the american flag?

50 stars and 23 stripes?

Oh boy uhhh 50 stars and 13 stripes!

What is the only channel that you can watch the olympics on here in east texas?

Oh that would be ketk nbc!

Caroline hicks: the olympic ceremony starts tonight on ketk at 7 p-m.

Kaci koviak: south tyler is getting a new venue for upscale living.

"copper