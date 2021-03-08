Volunteers are preparing for the JDC

To have to move the business.

Ashley:we're now less than a week away from the first round of the john deere classic.this is one of the biggest events the quad cities hosts every year.local 4's ashe simpon gives us a look at how the crew is preparing for the pros.

3 ashe: "it's a quiet day here at tpc deere run but that will all change when the john deere classic begins.

Thousands of people will rush the quad cities to watch the pros compete.

A lot of prepwork has already gone into getting the golf course ready for the tournament but now it's crunchtime as volunteers prepare to get everything perfect before the classic begins."alex stuedemann, director of maintenance operations: "we're just going through the golf course, really detail items. working the bunkers, getting them smoothed and firmed up.

Getting the green speeds where we'd like them and also just small things like fixing every ball mark, fixing every divot."

The john deere classic attracts more than 20,000 guests a day.a lot of pressure is on the staff at tpc deere run and their volunteers to get the course ready for that amount of people.but the director of maintenance operations says the merit of the course, stands on it's own.

Alex stuedemann, director of maintenance operations:"this golf course is so beautiful just in it's own right that the little things we do can only make it just a little bit better."the john deere classic has one of the largest volunteer staffs of any stop on the pga tour.

The hometown pride is just one reason why they have so much help.

Roger preslar, john deere classic volunteer:"if you want that sense of pride that you get when you find out how much good we've done for this community, the way to get it is to come out here, volunteer, and experience it for yourself."so far the course has been safe from mother nature but the crew is prepared for whatever is hit their way.

