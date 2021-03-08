Father charged in 'disturbing' child abuse case

Companies to maintain service in that area where they can.

>>> a horrific case of child abuse is being investigated in provo.

That boy was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery.

Good for you marcos ortiz is covering this story.

Marcos, how's that little boy doing?

>> her eight-year-old boy has been discharged from the hospital and showing improvement.

>> people in their right minds that are acting rationally would never do this to a child.

>> reporter: but some reason it happened to an eight-year-old boy according to police.

The boy was home alone with his father last week when they got a 911 call.

Prior to the call the boy's father called the mother saying, i hit him.

I lost it.

I explative up bad.

At the hospital doctors learned the boy suffered from multiple injuries allegedly at the hands of his father.

>> this boy suffered serious injuries.

He had lacerated kidney and liver and a number of bruises to his body, chest back.

>> it really makes my heart ache.

I can't imagine things happening like that to children.

>> reporter: he has previously been charged with domestic violence and faced a protective order.

The boy's mother says she dropped the protective order for the good of the family, but not anymore.

She tells good 4 utah i want nothing to do with him.

I want him to get what they deserve.

They lost a dad.

>> i think it's admirable when people try to make it work, but there comes a time when enough is enough.

>> reporter: parents need to seek help before it's too late.

The center serves as a refiewj for parents and children exposed to domestic violence, and she has nothing but praise for this little boy .?

>> that little boy has a tremendous will to live, and for the things that it sounds like that he experienced he just as a remarkable fight within him.

>> reporter: and now he's back with his mom right now.

Mean while the father was charged yesterday with child abuse.

He was in court.

The judge raised his bill from $5,000 to $25,000 cash only.

