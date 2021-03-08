Father charged in 'disturbing' child abuse case

Man faces murder charges in connection with infant's death
Kyler Buxton, the baby, was being treated at Women's and Children's hospital for injuries from multiple occasions. The patrol..
>>> a horrific case of child abuse is being investigated in provo.
That boy was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery.
Good for you marcos ortiz is covering this story.
Marcos, how's that little boy doing?
>> her eight-year-old boy has been discharged from the hospital and showing improvement.
>> people in their right minds that are acting rationally would never do this to a child.
>> reporter: but some reason it happened to an eight-year-old boy according to police.
The boy was home alone with his father last week when they got a 911 call.
Prior to the call the boy's father called the mother saying, i hit him.
I lost it.
I explative up bad.
At the hospital doctors learned the boy suffered from multiple injuries allegedly at the hands of his father.
>> this boy suffered serious injuries.
He had lacerated kidney and liver and a number of bruises to his body, chest back.
>> it really makes my heart ache.
I can't imagine things happening like that to children.
>> reporter: he has previously been charged with domestic violence and faced a protective order.
The boy's mother says she dropped the protective order for the good of the family, but not anymore.
She tells good 4 utah i want nothing to do with him.
I want him to get what they deserve.
They lost a dad.
>> i think it's admirable when people try to make it work, but there comes a time when enough is enough.
>> reporter: parents need to seek help before it's too late.
The center serves as a refiewj for parents and children exposed to domestic violence, and she has nothing but praise for this little boy .?
>> that little boy has a tremendous will to live, and for the things that it sounds like that he experienced he just as a remarkable fight within him.
>> reporter: and now he's back with his mom right now.
Mean while the father was charged yesterday with child abuse.
He was in court.
The judge raised his bill from $5,000 to $25,000 cash only.
