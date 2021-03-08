Authorities Can't Speculate on Whether Grayson Co. Body is M

Authorities have searched several counties in western Kentucky for a man who vanished last month It's not yet known whether a body found earlier this week in Grayson County is that missing man.

3 alexandra-- in ohio county kentucky... sheriffs deputies -- search several western kentucky counties for a man who vanished last month.

Sheriff tracy beatty says 29 year old tromain mackall was reported missing on july 25th.

He was last seen -- near the ohio-daviess county line.

The f-b-i -- along with state police -- and other agencies in ohio -- daviess and hancock county are assisting.

Sheriffs deputies also traveled to grayson county earlier this week -- where a body was found inside a tool box.(sheriff tracy beatty) "i can't speculate at this time if that would be him or not, but again, it is close proximity, and it is just across the county line.

I can't tell you whether it's him or not."alexandra-- kentucky state police say dental records will be used to identify the grayson county body.