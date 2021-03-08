How to Detect an IRS Scam

BBB of the South Plains gives tips to protect yourself against IRS scams.

Going west bound on the highway when an suv driven by 41- year-old gregory vandergriff failed to stop at the stop sign colliding with the semi.

Vandergriff was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was no injured.

We're told west bound lanes have been reopened.

Terri have you ever gotten that call where you knew something was off?

Well several people on the south plains are saying that they have.

Terri our "elizabeth pace" joins us live from the h-d news center with details on how to protect yourself against i-r-s scammers.

Elizabeth?

Elizabeth rayna garner got a voicemail threatening jail time from a number she has never seen and she says she immediately knew this is a scam irs scam voicemail "this call is officially a final notice from irs, internal revenue service.

The reason for this call is to inform you that irs is filing a lawsuit against you.

To get more information about this case file, please call immediately on our department number."

So we did..

Elizabeth pace//klbk news "so if you didn't immedately know this was a scam and tried to call back, you couldn't have called back."

Rayna garner//received call from irs scammer "it could be a sexual preditor."

She says this isn't the first time a scammer has tried taking money from her family rayna garner//received call from irs scammer "it's just scary.

I don't want anything happening to me or my kids."

Greg linder//president, ceo of bbb of the south plains "well the first red flag there is that the irs does not call you."

Greg linder says their office gets about ten calls a day from victims of i-r-s scammers and he says another way to detect a scammer is if they get hostile greg linder//president, ceo of bbb of the south plains "the immediacy.

You know, you have to pay us this money now or we're going to have you thrown in jail or we're going to sue you and take everything you own.

Things like that, you know, they're overly aggressive, overly hostile."

But if you do fall victim-- greg linder//president, ceo of bbb of the south plains "and you gave out more information than you think you should have, if you gave out maybe your birth date, or your social security number, or anything like that then you need to go ahead and start taking identity theft protection steps."

Elizabeth linder says if a scam like this has been going on this long-- it's because they've been successful at it so remember just don't even answer that call because if the i-r-s wants to get ahold of you-- it'll come in the mail first terri elizabeth-- have scammers been targeting a specific group of people?

Elizabeth