City of Rigby looking for new Chief of Police

The City of Rigby terminated Chief of Police Keith Hammon at Thursday's city council meeting,

For you.

"well i don't think that's a good idea."

Rigby is looking for a new chief of police after last night's city council meeting.

Thanks for joining us this evening... i'm matt davenport.

And i'm melissa hackney...the chief of police in rigby has been fired.it happened after a meeting last night -- where the chief was first honored for his service.kpvi news that works for you reporter deanne coffin spent the day -- trying to sort it all out.she joins us now live from the newsroom...deanne.

Matt and melissa i spoke to several citizens today -- who were questioning if this decision was best for rigby..

Vo 1this is rigby's chief of police for the last five years, keith hammon.

He was recognized for his work as chief -- thursday night at the city council meeting.

8;46;14 mayor richardson."we have three officers who are active military reservists and national guard and the chief was recognized as hiring and supporting military in those hires."8;54;50 deanne stand upjason richardson, the mayor of rigby says it was a unanimous 6-0 city council decision to terminate rigby chief of police, keith hammon.

8;49;01 mayor jason richardson"it is an impactful decision.

It's a very touchy decision.

I hope that there is an understanding that these decisions are not taken lightly.

After much deliberation and serious thought, but that the city council and the mayor, we have the best intentions for the city.

Vo 2mayor richardson says the rigby city council still has the authority over the rigby police department.

They'll be working with the jefferson county sheriff to cover his shifts and help with administrative needs.8;50;00 mayor richardson"i just hope that we can go through this and get where we need to go with a new chief and that we can get right back to providing the great services that we have provided in the past."vo 3norma mugleston has lived in rigby her whole life.

8;59;01 norma mugleston"well i don't think that's a good idea."vo 4she says she would feel safer with an acting chief of police in the community.8:59;12 norma mugleston"because i think we need the protection."

Mayor richardson tells me that as of yet they do not have a replacement for a new chief but the city council will meet to appoint a new one.

That meeting has not been scheduled at this time.

Reporting live in the newsroom, i'm deanne coffin, kpvi, news that