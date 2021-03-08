Elderly man and woman likely dead weeks before found in Laqu

Investigators believe 75 year old Martha Jeffries and 73 year old Alva Green, who went by Alvey, had been deceased for a couple of weeks.

>> steve: a startling discovery leads to a difficult investigation in pulaski county.

>> lisa: the bodies of alva green and martha jeffries were found yesterday.

>> steve: police say they were likely inside for several weeks.

>> reporter: investigators believe 75-year-old martha jeffries and 73-year-old alva green had been deceased for a couple of weeks.

Their bodies badly decomposed.

Their mobile home like an oven with the air conditioner turned off.

>> any time you find two bodies that are deceased at the same location, it does, of course, string up red flags.

>> reporter: martha's son says it appears alva may have died first and marsha later on.

His mom did have a bad heart.

But the sheriff says initial autopsy results don't point to any foul play.

Martha's son hadn't spoken to her in several weeks.

>> it's been at least to weeks ago we seen them.

We had been talking wonder if she's back in the hospital, been sick.

>> reporter: she says martha and alva came in early every day for breakfast sitting in the same booth.

>> they had to do their scratchoff tickets and we always knew they were ready to order when martha took her pills out and laid them on the napkin.

>> reporter: as loved ones grieve and wait for answers, the absence is also felt here.

>> we're going