Clinton NABJ

The national associations of black journalists and hispanic journalists held their conventions this week.

Today - hillary clinton was there to speak on some key issues that affect minorities.

Whag's jordan lindsay has more.

<< nats of clapping- 03 seconds jordan lindsay reporting: democratic presidential nominee hillary clinton took to the stage at the national association of black journalists , and national association of hispanic journalists convention on friday afternoon in washington dc.

Hillary clinton / presidential candidate for the united states "we need you to make sure that america's front pages and nightly news casts and online information reflects the great diversity of our nation."

Lindsay: hundreds of people gathered to hear her speak about economic issues that impact the african american, and latino communities - including more jobs for young minorities..

Hillary clinton / presidential candidate for the united states "we're going to help our young people get that first job so they can get that second job.so they can build that middle class life so they can give their families a better future."

Lindsay: she also talked about providing more opportunities for convicted felons when they return home.

Hillary clinton / presidential candidate for the united states "as part of our end to end reform of the criminal justice system, we're going to help people succeed when they return home from jail or prison.

We're going to ban the box - so they can be judged by their skills and talents- not by their past."

Lindsay: she also promised to take action on immigration reform.

Hillary clinton / presidential candidate for the united states "and in my first 100 days i'm going to introduce legislation for comprehensive immigration reform with a pass of citizenship."

Lindsay: towards the end- she held and open discussion, and invited people to come on stage an ask questions as well.

Nats of people asking questions on stage cameron o'brien / nabj member "i'm really glad to be here, learning a lot and meeting a lot of great inspirational people."

Lindsay: the nabj and nahj convention.jorda n lindsay, whag news.

