Fans in Rio 8-5

The venues are finished - the athletes have arrived to compete.

And tonight - the flame to open the 2016 olympics in rio will be lit.

Fox 24's jasmine brooks is in rio -- and has reaction of fans ahead of the opening ceremony!

### all eyes are on rio de janeiro!

The opening ceremony is the official kick off to the 2016 summer games.

Brazil is one hour ahead of the east coast, making these games the most live to date, but those fortunate enough to be brazil know what they want to see.

Luther sigurdsson, iceland: "some samba dancers and maybe some local brazilian dance.

That would be nice also."

Rio's culture is filled with dance, bright colors and eye catching costumes...and if the past is any predictor of the future, there should be very little disappointment.

Lucas ferria "as a brazilian i can say i am open for the people to come.

I am they are here and i just want to enjoy their company."

Lucas ferria is enjoying the summer games with his friends from all over the world.

Ashlyn carney, colorado: "i'm from u.s, we have my friends live in london, chile, brazil."

Jasmine brooks: "during a time where the zika virus, water pollution and crime seem to overshadow the summer games, tonight's opening ceremony is about uniting over two-hundred nations across the globe."

Ashlyn carney, colorado: "all the nations are in this one place and we kind of just get to just be friends with everybody and my friends know a lot of different languages too so that's something that is really cool so we can just speak with people from all over the world why we're here."

Welcome to brazil!

### ((sam)) brazil's legendary maracana stadium is hosting tonight's opening ceremony for rio's 20-16 olympic summer games.

The iconic venue as hosted countless sports and music legends -- since it was built in 1950.

Coverage of the opening ceremony begins tonight at 6:30 -- on our sister station knwa.