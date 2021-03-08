Aug 5 Show end
We'll be right back.
>> emily: the fair is going on right now and i think it's going to be a little cooler out there.
>> ethan: a little cooler than last night.
Let's go back out to ron hearst on the midway.
>> ron: it is going to be a little cooler.
There's not much of a breeze where i'm standing but every now and then it kicks in and when it does it is fantastic.
I need to tell you that tomorrow at noon i'm going to be doing a storm safety class out here in the e-plex.
Go all the way back to the hall as you are going out towards the grandstanded.
I'll be here at noon.
You can ask questions and we'll sign autographs.
A great evening at the fair.
Come on out and join us.
>> ethan: very good.
Then it gets wet for the weekend, right, ron?
Ron is gone.
>> emily: i'm out of here.
I'm getting a funnel cake, done.
Thank you for watching.
We'll