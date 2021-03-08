High School Musical Interview

High school musical 2 to a siouxland stage.

Today i'm here with director tim back at it again, bringing high school musical 2 to a siouxland stage.

The all-star high school musical summer continues with high school musical 2 - august 4-7 at north high!

Students from nine siouxland area schools are all in this together in the summertime sequel to the smash hit disney channel musical!

It is simply "fabulous!"

Troy, gabriella, sharpay, ryan and the rest of the wildcats bring what time is it?, work it out, i don't dance, fabulous, and bet on it to life on the north high stage - and it's all for a good cause!

Proceeds from this high energy production will go toward the purchase of new stage lighting equipment for the north high auditorium.

Hsm2 will be performed on: thursday, aust 4, 7pm friday, august 5, 7pm saturday, august 6, 2pm & 7pm sunday, august 7, 7pm tickets are $15 for all performances.

Reserved seats may be purchased online at the link below.

General admission seats will be available