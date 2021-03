Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Minneapolis Monday, (March 8) the first day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

Demonstration against the police brutality continued outside the Hennepin County Government Center after the jury selection of the trial was delayed at last a day.