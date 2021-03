NBA star sends message of support for Lapwai basketball team

TRENDING THISMORNING..

THEIDAHO STATE BOYSBASKETBALLTOURNAMENT ISUNDERWAY..BUT ONE TEAM ISGETTING A SPECIALSHOUT OUT FROM ANN-B-A STAR.BROOKLYN NETSPOINT GUARD KYRIEIRVING SENT A VIDEOTO THE LAPWAIWILDCATS BEFORETHEY HIT THE COURTFOR THEIR FIRSTROUND GAMEAGAINST LIBERTYCHARTER LASTNIGHT."PEACE AND LOVE,PEACE AND LOVEAND I AM THANKFULAND GRATEFUL TO BEMAKING THIS VIDEOFOR MY BROTHERS,FOR MY RELATIVES,FOR MY FAMILY.NIMIPUU LAPWAI."A LITTLEBACKGROUND..IRVING HIMSELF IS ANENROLLED MEMBEROF THE STANDINGROCK SIOUX TRIBE..AND IS ACTIVE INPHILANTHROPYEFFORTS FOR THELAKOTA PEOPLE.HE'S FORMED ABOND WITH THECOUSIN OF LAPWAI'SASSISTANTCOACH--BROOKLYNBAPTISTE--WHOSHARED THIS VIDEO.AND THE SHOUT OUTWORKED.LAPWAI WON THEIRFIRST ROUND GAME81 TO 35 OVERLIBERTY CHARTER..THEY'LL FACE GRACEHIGH SCHOOLTONIGHT AT SEVEN INTHE SEMIFINALROUND.