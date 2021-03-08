November just in time for thanksgiving.

Bim bam burgers in tupelo held a benefit concert this evening featuring american idol finalists tristan blaine and thomas stringfellow.

All the proceeds from the event were donated to make-a-wish mid-south, an organization that grants wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.

.

I was telling a couple other people earlier that i've always wanted to do something with make a wish, and i'm so glad that i'm able to do it now.

If you missed out the show tonight, a second benefit concert will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.