Making The World A Better Place

26-year-old megan wark of berwick died at her home last friday.

Megan wark and her husband corey were both volunteer firefighters in berwick.

Their friends say megan and corey have put their lives on the line for years without expecting anything in return.

But the people of berwick showed up in a big way tonight.

Nyky crabb"(crying) it just breaks my heart for two little girls to lose their mom!"nyky crabb watched her close friend -- megan wark -- fight a four- year battle with hodgkin's lymphoma until she passed away last friday.

Megan's 7-year- old daughter natalie is part of nyky's girl scout troop.

Nyky crabb"megan volunteered whether she had a mask on, a scarf on when she didn't have hair, she showed up whenever she could (crying) and she danced (crying) and she helped!"now nyky -- along with dozens of other supporters -- is helping megan's family through this tragedy.

Megan's berwick high school graduating class of 2008 organized this fundraiser at west side grove -- and the owner of campbell printing company did something really special.

Megan loved elephants -- so matt getty printed these coloring pages -- fulfilling natalie's wish.

She wants to give these to the people who attend her mother's funeral -- as a way to say thank you.matt getty"the kids lost their mom, and this is the one thing they wanted to do that they could give back to the people who are going to come pay respects to their mom, and i just thought it was a good cause!"natalie didn't have to make the masterpieces by herself -- her friends from girl scouts were there to lend a hand."because she was sad!"

And the girls will stand by natalie as she and her sister continue their mother's legacy -- to make the world a better place.nyky crabb"make the world a better place is part of what we say when being a girl scout!

And that's why megan wanted this on her shirt and why natalie thinks of these kinds of things.

Her mom and dad instilled that.

They want the world to be a better place."

((kelly)) megan's memorial service will be held tomorrow morning at 11 at the bethel bible church in berwick.

And her daughter's girl scout troop is making care packages for other families at local hospitals.

