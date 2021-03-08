Summer Youth Employment

Some in Roanoke said leaders aren't doing enough to help young people get jobs.

Tonight, some in roanoke say the city isn't doing enough to help young people get jobs.

Wdbj7's christian heilman talked with them, and the mayor about what can be done.

Some of this can be traced back to last year's state of the city address.

Mayor bowers said he wanted to develop a summer youth program for this year.

That plan didn't come through.

Now, some are wondering whether it ever will.

Nat bzz the story khalid jones hears inside his barbershop is not always a positive one.

Khalid jones the lack of work, the lack of opportunity, to acquire a job.

He and some others are part of a group called community cultivators.

They're trying to change their part of roanoke for the better.

The group includes martin jeffrey, who ran for mayor.

Martin jeffrey, community cultivators "if we want young people to make better choices, then we need to help give them better options."

They want the city to bring back a summer work program for youth.

The group says it was backed by the city, but organized through tap.

Jones says he was a part of it back in the 90's.

He says he'd clear brush, clean streets and earn a small stipend.

Khalid jones "it showed me how to be able to really be responsible for myself."

The group feels the city isn't as focused on getting kids back to work.

Durwin bonds, sr. another season has passed and there's still no summer youth program.

Sherman lea, roanoke city mayor "i'm concernd with all our citizens having jobs along with our youth."

We took some of their questions to the mayor to find out if council had talked about bringing back the program.

Sherman lea, roanoke city mayor "nothing has been presented to us as a voting member of countil that says hey, here's a youth employment program "will you ask the city manager about bringing back this program?"

"well, sure.

That's not a major issue.

We'll talk about that if it's available."

Mayor lea says the city is planning a workshop in the fall to see how they can work with businesses and find a program that fits.

Nat bzz back in the barbershop, they're not sold on the city's strategy.

Durwin bonds, sr. "i think the time for talking is done.

" the city says they made contributions to youth employment programs, but didn't have specific dollar amounts available.

The folks i spoke with said they have a plan on what this program could look like.

They tell me they'd prefer to work with the city, but are ready to look at other avenues to get kids on the job next summer.