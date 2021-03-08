Reading is cracking down on illegal trash haulers

This as the city considers changes to its trash pick-up program.

>>>rob vaughn: the city of reading says it is cracking down on private trash haulers who are operating illegally.

Wfmz's maria salazar is live from city hall with more.

Maria?

3 >>> maria salazar: rob, this has to do with a business privilege license and tax.city officials say staying up-to-date with these is a yearly requirement.however, a private hauler that i spoke to, believes there must have been some miscommunication because of a letter he in 2007 stating he didn't owe the city anything.

>>>glenn steckman, reading managing director:they just have been deliverately been ignoring the city and trying to hope the city would not find them.

Well, we have found them.

>>>reporter:during a press conference at city hall, reading's managing director had some tough words for private trash haulers who he says have been operating illegally.>>>glenn steckman, reading managing director:the city solicitor is considering filing criminal citations against these 12 haulers for failure of paying b-p-t.

>>>reporter:b-p-t is a business privilege tax that along with a 55 dollar business privilege license should be paid to the city every year.according to city officials, 12 of the 19 private haulers haven't paid.

But one of those businesses, says not so fast.>>>keith kemp, keith kemp sanitation & dumpster service:as of 2007, they sent to me from the city of reading, we're exempt from it because we live in robeson township.

Our residence is here and we pay the business privilege tax to robeson township.>>>reporter:keith kemp says he's been picking up trash in reading for nearly 40 years...and is in compliance with the state's department of environmental protection.and, also with the city's requirements.>>>keith kemp, keith kemp sanitation & dumpster service:you know everytime we gain a customer or lose a customer, we got to report to the city of reading.

>>>reporter:kemp plans to be at the city council meeting on monday.he says if there was a miscommunication, he has no problem paying the fees.

>>>keith kemp, keith kemp sanitation & dumpster service: we're willing to work with the city of reading, but i want this tax thing straighted out, i don't want my name to say i evaded taxes because i did not do that.

I did what the city told me to do.

>>> maria salazar:steckman did say the council would be considering sending out cease and desist letters to the haulers.something that kemp says would be devastating...he says almost half of his business comes from reading.

Reporting live from reading, maria salazar,