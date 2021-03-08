KKT All-Starz Baton Twirling team going to Junior Olympics

The KKT All-Starz team has been training hard ever since they found out they were Junior Olympics bound months ago.

Win gold is once in a lifettime... and the k-k-t all-starz batton twirling team have the chance to do just that in the junior olympics this week... hannah oliveto caught up with the team in their final practice before they left for texas... elayna ramirez: "it's really accomplishing just to even compete becasue you have to be really good and it's a lot of fun even if you don't win" the kkt all-starz team has been training hard ever since they found out they were junior olympics bound months ago... kristin craig: "we qualified in late february and as soon as they got their award they knew they were going."

Lexi mcdonald "they like announced everything and all the awards that we were getting we were just tearing up and just so happy because we worked really hard and it finally paid off."

And they have a coach that can get them their...kristin craig is no stranger to the junior olympics... "i've been to 8 junior olympics, i've brought teams to 5, and individuals to 8."

The team brought home gold at the junior olympics last year and they are ready to do it again"we are absolutley planning to bring home a gold medal we've got six out of nine that have brought home a gold medal before and we know how big of a deal it is and we want to bring it home to alabama again."

The team has rallied together in preporation for the big event "when we're in practices just we can't drop we got this just screaming having fun trying to encourage us because we are nervous, but we try to make the best out of it."

For elayna ramirez this will be her first opportiunity at this level of competition "to win gold for the first time for the junior olympics that is, i would have no words, i would just be speechless.

When i get back i would probably just be telling everyone oh my gosh we won, we won."

