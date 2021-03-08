St. James Festival kicks off

At six pm.

Another annual festival kicks off this weekend.

Weekend.hundreds of people fill the parking lot at the saint james summer festival.

Tonight includes games, food, mini golf and pony rides.local buisnesses and the church family donate their time to put on this annual event to beneift the saint james school.

Tonight they have a spaghetti dinner and will have their turkey dinner sunday.

" it's kind of our most famous time of the year it seems everybody from the parish comes together."

Together."" it's fun and it raises money for people."

The festival will go on all weekend... saturday 6 pm to 11 pm and sunday