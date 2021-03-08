ACLU Says Store May Not Have Right to Enforce 'No Headgear'

In a fox16 news update - last night - we told you about an arcade owner in sherwood who would not let a man stay in his establishment because he was wearing a turban... the owner of ?z-82 retrocade?

Says the arcade has a strict no hats and headgear policy.

The owner says he refunded the man his money and asked him to leave because he did not want to ask him to remove the turban.

Today -- the aclu of arkansas says that policy may be something the store's owner -- doesn't have the right to enforce.

((rita sklar, exec.

Dir.

Of aclu arkansas)) "i'm afraid whether he asked hm to remove the turban or asked him to leave, he violated his rights in doing that and he could be sued.

" ((donna)) sklar cites the civil rights act of 1964 -- which says businesses or public accomodations have to make allowances for a person's religion...