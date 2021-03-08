Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

ACLU Says Store May Not Have Right to Enforce "No Headgear"

Credit: KLRT Fox 16 Little Rock
Duration: 0 shares 2 views
ACLU Says Store May Not Have Right to Enforce 'No Headgear'
ACLU Says Store May Not Have Right to Enforce "No Headgear"
An arcade owner insists a man leaves his store because he wore a turban.

In a fox16 news update - last night - we told you about an arcade owner in sherwood who would not let a man stay in his establishment because he was wearing a turban... the owner of ?z-82 retrocade?

Says the arcade has a strict no hats and headgear policy.

The owner says he refunded the man his money and asked him to leave because he did not want to ask him to remove the turban.

Today -- the aclu of arkansas says that policy may be something the store's owner -- doesn't have the right to enforce.

((rita sklar, exec.

Dir.

Of aclu arkansas)) "i'm afraid whether he asked hm to remove the turban or asked him to leave, he violated his rights in doing that and he could be sued.

" ((donna)) sklar cites the civil rights act of 1964 -- which says businesses or public accomodations have to make allowances for a person's religion... ???now weather to plan your

You might like