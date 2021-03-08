Cynthiana preps for 'The Walking Dead' Day

The dead are taking over a small, central Kentucky community this weekend and it's expected between 5,000 and 30,000 people could be there.

The first and what organizers call the only ever "the walking dead" day is tomorrow in cynthiana.

Abc 36's matt groves helps us get ready for the festivities.

"it really is something to see.

The streets of cynthiana coming alive the day before they celebrate the walking dead."

Driving into the small, harrison county community, it's apparent...this weekend is far from ordinary.

"i just hope they keep their hands to themselves."

"ah, they're not supposed to touch anybody."

They are the dead.

Well, the walking dead.

Rather, fans... dressed as zombies from the walking dead.

"there's all kind of excitement.

People are scared, but they're also just so happy for the community it's just a fun time."

For cynthiana, the walking dead is more than just a brick rick.

The mural depicting characters from the hit a-m-c show's roots are with series creator robert kirkman and original artist tony moore... both cynthiana natives.

"this little town really needs this."

That's why the show that's swept the nation has businesses boarding up and tourism... taping down.

"atlanta, apocalyptic.

This is more vendor because all of the business decorated."

And those decorated businesses aren't unnoticed.

"we have all these manniquine's kind of in the basement."

You might stop in a beauty salon for a touch of good hair.

"we just think she looks gorgeous up there."

But at cozy cottage... you're more likely... this weekend anyways... to get a good scare.

