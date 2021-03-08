Rio Friday

For the summer sports the summer sports sectacular be lit tonight.

Jasmine brooks has reaction of fans ahead of the opening ceremony tonight!

" " all eyes are on rio de janeiro!

The opening ceremony is the official kick ofto the 2016 summer games.

Brazil is one hour ahead of the east coast, making these games the most live to date, but those fortunate enough to be brazil know what they want to see.

327;48 luther sigurdsson, iceland "some samba dancers and maybe some local brazilian dance.

That would be nice also."

Rio's culture is filled with dance, bright colors and eye catching costumes...and if the past is any predictor of the future, there should be very little disappointment.

Lucas ferria 30;36- "as a brazilian i can say i am open for the people to come.

I am they are here and i just want to enjoy their company."

Lucas ferria is enjoying the summer games with his friends from all over the world.

32;29- ashlyn carney, colorado "i'm from u.s, we have my friends live in london, chile, brazil."

;35;36 jasmine brooks "during a time where the zika virus, water pollution and crime seem to overshadow the summer games, tonight's opening ceremony is about uniting over two- hundred nations across the globe."

;32;50 ashlyn carney, colorado "all the nations are in this one place and we kind of just get to just be friends with everybody and my friends know a lot of different languages too so that's something that is really cool so we can just speak with people from all over the world why we're here.

Tim: when it comes to popular events in rio, swimming is right up there with track and field and gymnastics stars like michael phelps, ryan lochte (lock-tee) and missy franklin are known from coast to coast but it's also very popular with amateurs right here in iowa.

From very young to very old, swimming is a lifetime sport that is available to anyone willing to learn how to swim.

Competition takes it to another level.

Evan porter--"i like winning, first of all.

And it's fun.

You get to have all your friends and kind of create a group with your friends."

Emily preussner--"the olympics is such an exciting sport with michael phelps and missy franklin and so it's pretty cool to come see it and check it out here."

Evan porter--"it's fun to watch because our sport actually gets some recognition out there in the national media and all that, so it's kind of exciting.

And you get to watch fast swimming too."

And we'll make sure to keep bringing you a look at local sports along with your summer sports spectacular coverage!

