Syracuse Challenger Baseball continues to grow

250 players of all ages take part in the league

Yeah, about a week-and-a-half ago... we were live at nbt bank stadium for the final day of the challenger baseball season.

Even though the program has wrapped up for this summer ... organziers are already making plans for next summer.

In case you're not aware ... the country's oldest little league program for special needs players ... is right here in syracuse.

They started with 2 teams and 24 players about 3 decades ago... now the league has grown to include 18 teams and more than 250 players -- of all ages.

And there's actually a waiting list for people to join.

And so that's where syracuse challenger baseball needs your help ... they're always looking for donations and for volunteers to get involved.

And if you want to know the benefits of this program ... just listen to what it's meant to the hayes family.

Mary hayes says: each child feels like they belong for once in their life.

It is a feeling that you really can't put into words.

To see that smile - the program itself, i wish more people knew about it."

Sophia hayes says: "i think it just help me realize that there is more you can do in the world.

You could help out more people, cause you only live once.

If you are not doing anything, you are real not doing anything with your life.

If you just try and join a charity or help, it really helps with how you feel inside."