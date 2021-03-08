Trends & Friends Bed, Bath & Beyond Continued

Bed, Bath & Beyond has everything for going back to college.

>>> welcome back to "trends and friends".

Let's talk about bedding.

When you go to college, the mattresses, not so comfortable.

>> they don't realize the transition of going from their comfy bed, to a squeaky bed they don't know where it came from.

Again, making that student comfortable.

They spend most of the time on the bed.

Reading, sleeping, eating.

They want to protect themself from the mattress.

You put a foam mattress topper.

That's going to add support.

Now you're going to feel like you got -- you won't feel the springs.

And we recommend a mattress topper, a do down blanket.

Then all the student has too do is wash the mattress pad and sheets.

The rest of the stuff last for a multiple use.

>> great bedding suggestions.

You got some for the guys.

And this is a popular pattern.

>> yes, it's our best-seller.

>> it's kind of girlie.

Tell us about this pell owe.

>> this is a high -- pillow.

It's amazing.

>> it does cool.

>> after 10 seconds that pillow will cool you don't.

Down.

If you want comfort.

>> i need one of these.

Focus.

Want we to talk about the hamper.

A place for the dirty clothes.

I want to talk about the -- pouch.

We sent our john outside to see if he could do it.

>> he did great.

It's that simple.

>> just let the wind get into it.

>> it's as seen on tv for a while.

I'm glad we carry it.

I can't think of anyone that would want it more than a student.

>> get outside, get some fresh air.

Another opportunity for seating.

>> the air is free.

>> genius.

Anything other this weekend than tax-free.

>> as