Auto de Mujer se Descompone Después de Arreglar Transmisión

She was looking around for a place to take her car.

A friend recommended hugo's transmission in rio grande city.

yolanda gonzalez trying to get her transmission fixed so that's what we did, so we took the car to fix the transmission and he offered him the same deal... which was you pay me 500 dollars and i ll put a transmission for, and i said okay fine gonzalez said she got her car back at the end of may, but it broke down after one day.

She was handed a receipt for her money.

A receipt stating she had a 30 day labor warranty.

Gonzalez tells us she took her car back six times between the beginning of june and july 29th.

I just want him to fix the transmission ..

And give me what i've lost as far as going and coming we went to hugo's transmissions today.

Owner, hugo alanis gonzalez wasn't there, but we talked to him from the phone at the shop.

The mechanic said gonzalez did not listen when they made the deal .

He claims he tried to explain there are no guarantees on transmissions recovered from junk yards.

Hugo alanis gonzalez owner of hugo transmissions

Translated.... no no no i was only hired to install the transmission from the junkyard..

There is no warranty there..i was hired to put it in.

The mechanic also said in the phone conversation that if she wanted a rebuilt transmission with a warranty, it would cost 850 dollars.

350 dollars more than what was paid.

Gonzalez said she will probably take her car somewhere else.

The federal trade commission 's consumer information website recommends in their auto repair basic page..

To be careful with car transmissions from a junkyard.

They say "salvage parts may be the only source for certain items, though their reliability