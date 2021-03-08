Center Sees Increasing Flow of People Crossing Border

Of people crossing the border illegally appears to be climbing.

The lead agency handling the humanitarian response says they've been very busy lately.

Tonight, we're learning more about just how many people are making their way into the u-s illegally.

These are the faces of the people who pass through the doors of sacred heart church in mcallen.

Some come alone.

Others with children in tow.

Most travel to the valley from central america.

Sister norma pimentel/diocese of brownsville - "honduras, guatemala and el salvador but we have a higher increase of people from el salvador."

Sister norma pimentel opened the church to visitors in the summer of 2014.

Sister norma pimentel/diocese of brownsville - "the numbers have steadily continued and have never stopped, but yet this summer, the numbers spiked up."

Sister norma says the flow of visitors to sacred heart feels worse than it did two years ago.

Sister norma pimentel/diocese of brownsville - "we had, just this past month, you know, july and end of july and now the beginning of, uh, close to 200 every day."

But the latest figures from border patrol show the flow this year is not as bad as 2014.

Back then, more than 42-thousand family units crossed the valley's border illegally.

This year, more than 34- thousand family units made their way north - with only two months left in the fiscal year.

Sister norma pimentel/diocese of brownsville - "people are still coming, people are still needing help."

Sister norma explains why central americans are leaving their homes to come to the u-s.

Sister norma pimentel/diocese of brownsville - "they're running away from, fleeing from a situation that is hurting them and, more importantly, it's hurting their children and that's why we're seeing these families."

Sister says they'll keep coming as long as the violence and poverty in their home countries continues.

Homeland security secretary jeh johnson says one way to stop illegal immigration is a long- term investment in central america.

Congress provided 750 million dollars this year in aid to central america to address underlying conditions there.

Meanwhile, sister norma says sacred heart will remain open