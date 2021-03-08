Johnstown heads to AAABA finals

Johnstown paul carpenter taking on cleveland and it's the blaze ahead, 2-1, mid way through the fourth.

Chris common ropes one to right field as tommy pellis comes home and johnstown is back in business.

Later, paul carpenter gets some help from cleveland as the pitch is in the dirt, ans shannon mallon gets the green light to head home.

The blaze were back in front, in the eighth, up two, but patrick ferguson changes all of that with one crack of the bat.

This three run shot, almost goes to his home in huntingdon, as johnstown heads to tomorrow championship, with a 7-6 win.

