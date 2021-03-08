30 in 15: Fort Stockton

It's a sound you won't forget.

Pads a poppin at practice today.

The four days of waiting are over..

Teams got to put on the pants..

And shoulder pads today for full contact practice... peter 30 in 15 continues tonight... we head to class 4-a..

Division two.

The fort stockton panthers look to be competitive in a district with monahans and greenwood.

Local two's tera talmadge takes it from here.

Fort stockton is looking to make history this year under new head coach mike peters mike peters "you know we've got a goal here to get ourselves into the post season and get a victory for the first time in schools history and win a postseason game so that's kind of the whole goal going forward" peters has already implemented his own philosophy and system into the program...and the panthers seem to like the change morabie ramirez "oh i love coach peters i mean the first day i met him i felt like i knew him for like forever" johnny ybarra "i like him he's pretty cool he's pretty fun he's energetic he's always got a smile on his face like right now" and one major part of the teams new philosophy...is unity ((take sot)) "it's not about you it's not about anyone else it's a team sport everyone's together you put yourself on the line for the team" but the pecos graduate says competing at his alma mater will be an unusual experience peters "it's exciting for me you know i'm anxious to be there you know to be there in my home town but honestly it would be great to take these guys down there and me be a part of that and try to play them as good as we can" to find out when