Donadores, Receptores de Órganos Serán Examinados para el Zi

In his prime..

His mid 30s... when his kidneys gave out.

A condition called pkd changed his life.

After that he waited on a list for a transplant... "you think 'this is it' you fly all the way from mcallen to houston.

You get there and they say 'you know what, it was meant for somebody else.'" he'd have to wait years..

"i've had several calls until it was the right call for me."

Now he doesn't have to go to dialysis... three days a week..

Four hours a day... "the treatment itself takes a lot out of you.

Physically, on the body it takes a lot."

When a donor dies, these organs are donated quickly.

A kidney moves from donor to recipient in 24 hours.

"from the moment of consent, either from the donor being registered, or from the family saying yes, to giving out the offers for the different organs and having these transplant center teams go to the donor hospital and then arranging to have that recovery, that's about 24 hours.

If you extend that any more time, then that means those organs are going to suffer as well."

It would take yet another 24 hours to test an organ for zika.

Edwina garza is with the texas organ sharing alliance.

She says, what they do, is check the donor's medical history... talk to their doctors.

"to verify where they've been traveling, to see if they've been in central and south america.

Also trying to see if they have any of the symptoms of zika."

The recipient makes an informed decision.

"i would accept it if i had that same opportunity now if they would give me that call.

Either way there's risks involved day in and day out.

So this is just another risk."

The alternative is the dialysis... garcia put that all behind.

"energy flowing and health is good.

It's amazing."

He's enjoying the results of a successful transplant.

