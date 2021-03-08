Someone in this part of the state smile you just have to mention 3 simple words... "it's football season"... and with the start of college football practices that phrase is getting ever closer...it just feels good for your soul to say that... the hokies opened practice yesterday and today... kevaney martin is in charlottesville for uva's first appearance on the field this fall... :11-:1623-2949-5458-1:03 1:05-1:101:15-1:211:24-1:29 after a long off season the virginia cavaliers finally got back to work with their first practice of the 2016 season and its clear the players are ready to get to workyou can feel the energy its electric in that locker room right now we have been waiting months to get to this we've gone through a lot of hard through it together and to finally be rewarded with being able to play football there is nothing like itat the end of the day workouts you kind of get tired of it you know you want to hit somebody, you want to tackle somebody, ball.

We came here to play ball.

We are really looking forward to practice and moving onto game timewith all of the changes that have come since first year head coach bronco mendenhall took over there are still several surrounding the hoos, but none more pressing than the quarterback position and who will be named the starter, and with three viable options, it should make for a very exciting battle leading up to the start of the seasonits all about competing and every to compete take it one day at a time one foot in front of the other and take it in stride.i definitely feel like i fit the mold that they ran prior to taysum getting hurt last year at byu so its really going to fun to see how it plays outtwo great players, two great guys and this quarterback competition is going to be good and definitely a lot of fun and it is going to be interesting to see how it plays outeven though the quarterback situation is still up in the area, one coach mendenhall intends to use the aerial attack often so whoever is named the started they better be ready to throw...a lot a lot of things have options with it for the throw so even if it is for the run most things have the options to pass.

So its just a big deal.

The caps we wear have 70 on the side and for means 70 receptions for each position so thats a lot of catcheslast season there was only one cavalier, taquan mizzell who surpassed the 70 reception mark with 75, in charlottesville covering the virgina athletics sports as for the hokies, they opened fall practice yesterday... overall the team was pleased with the pace... two players who were extremely happy to be back on the field and running around were wide receiver isaiah ford and cornerback brandon facyson... both missed time in the spring as they tried to heal up... thursday was good for them both physically and mentally... :00-:06:11-:17isaiah ford: "i looked forward to being out there with my teammates.

It was kind of miserable for me, sitting out for and having to watch.

So being out there with everyone going full speed was pretty fun."brandon facyson: "try to attack the workout.

Try to attack the rehab as best as i can and just go from there.

Seems like i'm getting back to where i once was good."

The hokies have 28 more practices before their season opener against liberty in lane stadium on september 3rd... the hokies have one less quarterback in camp... sophomore dwayne lawson is leaving tech and transferring to hutchinson community college in kansas... lawson played in 5 games, highlighted by a touchdown run against furman... before the start of tonight's salem red sox- lynchburg hillcats game in salem, former virginia tech head football coach frank beamer got the honor of throwing out the first pitch.

As you can expect he threw a beamer ball........a special night for coach beamer....a former high school baseball player back in the day at the old hillsville high school.

01-05well it is nice for the people here.

I see a lot of virginia tech jerseys up in the stands here.

I hope we can outnumber the uva folks.

I feel certain we will.

It is all in good fun.

I am very the sox celebrating coach beamer with a bobblehead give away tonight, hosting lynchburg...1.

Francisco mejia extended his hit streak in a big way in the first inning... this cloud scraper hits off the very top of the wall... that's a double... his hit streak grows to 47...2.

The next batter followed suite... anthony santander rips a double of his own into the gap... that drives home a pair of runners... it was 3-0 hill city kitties in the top of the 1st...3.

Salem responded in the bottom of the first... nick longhi drives a single back up the middle... joseph monge scores to make it 3-1... the sox didn't stop there as salem pours it on for the 13-6 win... same two teams tomorrow night at 6:05...

