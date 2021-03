Snakes might be out this weekend

Snakes can come out of brumation anytime the weather warms up.

GOOD TIME TO REMIND YOU TOWATCH YOUR STEP ON THE TRAILS.ANIMAL EXPERTS SAY SNAKESDONT ACTUALLY HIBERNATE --THEY DO SOMETHING CALLEDBRUMATION.

NINE ON YOUR SIDESBRIAN BRENNAN EXPLAINS WHYTHAT MEANS -- YOU NEED TO KEEPA WATCHFUL EYE -- ANYTIME OFTHE YEAR.BRIAN BRENNAN: THE FACT THATSNAKES BRUMATE INSTEAD OFHYBERNATE MEANS IF IT IS WARMENOUGH THEY CAN COME OUR ANDENJOY THE WEATHER NO MATTERWHAT MONTH WE ARE IN.

YOUMIGHT HAVE THOUGHT THE WINTERAND EARLY SPRING WERE SAFEFROM SNAKES& BUT IN OUR AREATHATS NOT ALWAYS A GIVEN.JOHN WALKA RURAL METRO FIRE,BATTALION CHIEF 3:44-49 80DEGREES THATS A GOODTEMPERATURE FOR EVERYBODY FORUS AND THE REPTILES AS WELLTOO RURAL METRO BATTALIONCHIEF JOHN WALKA SAYS HIKERSSHOULD ALWAYS BE WATCHINGWHERE THEY STEP& ESPECIALLYWHEN THE TEMPERATURE IS ABOVE80 DEGREES.

HE SAYS BITES ARERARE& AND OFTEN A RESULT OFPEOPLE DOING THE WRONG THING.JOHN WALKA RURAL METRO FIRE,BATTALION CHIEF 8:30-41 IF YOUDO SEE A RATTLESNAKE THE BESTTHING TO DO IS WALK AWAY FROMIT DONT POKE IT WITH A STICKOR TOUCH IT IN ANYWAY.

VIEWERLINDSAY ROTH SENT US A PICTUREOF A SUNBATHING SNAKE EARLYLAST MONTH.

SHE SAID IT MIGHTBE A GOOD IDEA TO REMINDPEOPLE THAT SNAKES DONTHIBERNATE& THEY BRUMATE& ANDCAN SENSE THE WARM WEATHER.JOHN WALKA RURAL METRO FIRE,BATTALION CHIEF 4:52-5:00 WEUSE THE TERM HIBERNATION, BUTTHATS NOT TRULY WHAT REPTILESDO, THEY DONT ACTUALLYHIBERNATE IT IS NOT THECORRECT TERM.

SINCE SNAKESBRUMATE& YOU MIGHT SEE THEM ATODD TIMES EVEN BEFORE THEWARMER MONTHS ARRIVE.

JOHNWALKA RURAL METRO FIRE,BATTALION CHIEF 9:37-9:48THOSE SNAKES TYPICALLY DONTSTICK AROUND VERY LONG THEYARE JUST PASSING THROUGHLOOKING FOR A HEAT SOURCE ALOT OF TIME IF YOU SEE A SNAKEON OR NEAR YOUR PROPERTY THATSNAKE WILL BE MOVING ON.

WALKASAYS IT BEST TO LEAVE THEMALONE& BUT IF YOU SEE ONE INAN UNSAFE PLACE CALL YOURLOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTSNON-EMERGENCY NUMBER OR A PESTCONTROL SERVICE.

JOHN WALKARURAL METRO FIRE, BATTALIONCHIEF (SNAKE INTERVIEW PART 2)1:41-1:51 ANY KINDS OF PETS,CHILDREN, NEAR A SCHOOL.

WELIKE TO TAKE THOSE POISONOUSREPTILES AND MOVE THEM TO ASAFE AREA.

