How The PS5 Destroyed The Xbox Series X

The messy launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is set to continue into at least the summer of 2021, with very few people actually able to get their hands on a console.

But despite the fact that both Sony and Microsoft have sold their entire stock of machines, there’s already a winner in the 9th generation console wars: at every step of the way, the PS5 has outsold, outshone, and outplayed the Series X.