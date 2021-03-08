TMN Money in your Pocket Minute 08-08-16

Rick Reagan has information on lost money in the stock market.

Jennifer: some people avoid investing in the stock market because they feel like it is gambling.

They don't want to see the ups and downs and lose any money.

But i think it's really important when you take a look at the stock market to recognize the difference from gambling.

Statistically if you're gambling you're going to eventually lose.

Stock market statistically the longer you've got to stay in the less the chance you're going to lose money.

If we take a look at annual stock market returns going back to 1950 going through to 2014 what we find is 25% of the time in the stock market you would've lost money in any given year over that time period.

So that's why we say if you're going to need money quick you don't want to have it in the stock market.

But if you take it out to a five year time frame well then less than 20% of the time would you have lost money in any of the given five year period in the stock market.

So that means 81% of the time you're making money.

Bring it out to ten years and there you've got a nine out of ten chance of being positive, only 11% of the time would it be negative.

And the percentages would be fairly low that you would lose money over that ten year period.

If you've got 20 years, so people who are looking at retirement, never would you have over that time period a losing 20 year period if you bought and held for 20 years.

With your money in your pocket minute, i'm rick reagan.