Gene Greening made his fourth trip to Canton, Ohio and this year is really special for him as Brett Favre goes into the Hall of Fame.

"go pack go... go pack go."

He's known as mean gene the dancing machine and he's part of strong contingent of packers fans here in canton ohio.

"gene you got to take it easy buddy."

But gene doesn't know how to take it easy.

"he can go all day that is what scares me."

He's loved the packers since the 1950's.

"i love them so much i was watching the green bay packers and we were looking at black and white tv down on the farm we saw what looked like snow and we couldn't tell who had the ball."

No doubt green and gold runs through his veins what i found out is that he has a heart of gold.

"he's just a true packer fan you wouldn't believe he is 72 years old and just goes and goes all day i was fortunate enough to be his neighbor and he invited me to come and see brett favre the packer hall of fame man."

This marks his fourth trip to the hall of fame.

"oh my what about this year oh yeah i start to well up every time i start to think about brett."

Even though he admits he had prior obligations "i'm supposed to be selling brats friday and saturday but i'm down here in canton whoaa oh yeah yeah yeah."

