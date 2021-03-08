Paul Beard Part 3

>> reporter: welcome back we're continuing our talk with paul beard.

Owner of beard guitars out of washington county.

Talk about the famous people playing your instruments.

>> sure.

I guess probably the first names that contacted me was john of clearance clear water revival.

He called me at shop and said this is john fog arty i said, yea, right.

It was -- and he ordered a guitar.

Rung at shows and festivals i met the folks and word of mouth.

That's how it got started.

>> reporter: amazing i want to draw from the fact you are from haggarstown and providing guitars for big name artists.

How did that happen?

You mentioned word of mouth there has to be something else in play?

You know -- i was at the right place at the right time once you get the first instrument out they talk about it.

It is a word of mouth type of progress.

That's hard to grasp but this time and our history you know with a lot of internet we have throughout the world there are businesses out there that are truly driven by word of mouth.

>> keeping up with artist relations are you going to the shows and seeing them play your instruments and making sure they are properly working for them?

>> yea.

I tried to catch as many of the shows as i can especially when they're in the local area.

Absolutely.

>> reporter: and what is next for appealing to aspiring artists who are trying to get your guitars what is next for reaching out to the young musicians.

>> the young musicians today are looking for something dinner than what i would have built for someone two-three decades ago.

We are currently making and working on a new electric resonator guitar it is a hybrid with an acoustic resonator and electric guitar, that is new.

That is kind of focused and pitched toward the young are generation of today.

That is involved in the music scene.

>> sounds like ino have aive stuff.

Talk about the feedback?

What is that like?

>> here is the feedback they show up on stage playing your guitar that is the biggest feedback you can get.

It is a great feel to see somebody on stage like zach brown playing your guitar in concert.

>> reporter: amazing.

These are grammy nominated artists.

Big time artists playing your stuff.

Does it have a sense of acco accomplishment with you?

>> it is very satisfying, that's for sure.

Jerry douglas my biggest endorser, we have a signature series of his, i believe he has 14 grammes under his belt now.

>> reporter: amazing stuff.righ.

Still to come we will wrap it up with paul beard and talk about the