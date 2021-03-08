Doctor recounts a year journey battling COVId-19

THE VIRUS THESE PAST 365 DAYS.JEANETTE?IT'S BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT YEARFOR MANY PEOPLE -- ESPECIALLYTHOSE IN THE TRENCHES OF THISCOVID-19 FIGHT.

.9:53:00-10:10:24"You kind of viewed it as beingin the military, you'd signed upfor this never necessarilyexpecting to wind up in thissituation, but when you get herethis is what you do and we'regoing to provide what care wewould to any other patientDR. ADAM BETZ WORKS WITH THEOKLAHOMA HEART INSTITUTE AT THEHILLCREST MEDICAL CENTER.HE IS ONE OF THE DOCTORS WHOTREATED THE FIRST COVID- 19PATIENT IN THEIR HOSPITAL.9:18:02-9:25:10SOT: "With the first one it wasdefinitely scary because we'dseen everything kind of headingour way internationally."WHEN THE WORLD SOUNDED THE ALARMON THE SERIOUSNESS OF THE VIRUS-- HE KNEW THE WORLD WOULDCHANGE.BUT IT WAS UNTIL HE SAW THEFIRST PATIENT THAT HE UNDERSTOODTHE FULL SCOPE OF THE NEWREALITY.SOT:10:18:20-10:42:06"When we finally got our firstone and you know all of thesudden to see her you're puttingon the layers and layers of gearand going into these heavyisolation rooms and knowing thatit means you really can't gointo the community afterwards itwas this feeling you know thathere it goes it's not going tobe the same for a long timeafter this."HIS UNIT FOCUSES ON TREATINGCOVID-19 PATIENTS WHO HAD FAILEDALL OTHER FORM OF TREATMENT.THE PAST YEAR HAS BEEN UNLIKEANY OTHER HE'S EXPERIENCED INHIS CAREER.HE AND HIS TEAM HAVE BEENBATTLING IN THE TRENCHES OF WHATHE SAYS FELT LIKE A NEVER ENDINGBATTLE.13:11:21-13:39:00SOT: You'd have this group ofpeople where you know 60 percentof them will survive and 40percent won't make it and youhave a wait list that just keepsgrowing every day three, four,five patients on it and thenevery morning when you call tocheck up on those patients onthe wait list you hear two orthree of them dying whilewaiting for a spot."TOO TOUGH TO EVEN DESCRIBE."That's hard to put into wordshonestly, I've tried to do itwith friends several times overthe last few months or year."HE SAYS HOPEFULLY THE VACCINEWILL HELP GET THE VIRUS UNDER