Historic PA Liquor bill

Pennsylvania this week -- governor tom wolf signed a historic liquor bill as a way to provide greater convenience satisfaction to customers in the state.

The liquor law means that grocery stores in the state can now apply to sell wine.

Also - state operated liquor stores can open on holidays and can have extended hours on sunday.

This will also allow more gas stations to sell six packs of beer.

The bi-partisan bill is the most significant step in reforming the commonwealth's liquor system in 80 years.

"..jack knobbs, chambersburg resident)..i think it's going to be convenient .for shoppers, it's going to be nicer me and other people that want to buy certain kinds of alchol during the week and during the weekends.

......"

Tasmin: the liquor reform will also allow wine producers to have the ability to ship wine directly to consumers.

Tasmin: in