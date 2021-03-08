Frederick county just had it's first drug court hearing today (tuesday), and is one step closer to changing how certain addicts in the region are rehabilitated.

The first participant is raymond lineberg ), who has a heroin possession conviction from 2014.

Through the drug court, lineberg won't have to go to jail for pleading guilty today in court- he will be in an 18 month program involving strict rehab and work schedule.

The program is meant to give people the opportunity to turn their lives around, and one official says today was the culmination of over a year of work.

Tasmin: officials