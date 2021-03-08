Friends still searching for remains of NKY woman

They say their job is only half done.

Friends of a Northern Kentucky couple who went missing more than a month ago aren’t giving up hope now that remains of one of them have been found.

Mystery solved...another not...for friends and family of a murdered northern kentucky couple.

A-b-c 36's melanie kendall is live in the studio to explain.

Robert "bobby" jones and his girlfriend crystal warner went missing july 3rd.

Friends and family have been searching for more than a month and finally..

Some closure now that state police say remains were found off highway 60 and goshen road in clark county last friday are in fact jones.

But there's still no sign of warner and that keeps friends searching.

Ty brown: its been a lot of ups and downs... after weeks of searching..

Ty brown: we had to go on faith and never giving up.

Ty brown: as you go along and you're not finding anything for weeks at a time you start to think are we even in the right place or even close and then it turns out we were pretty close.

Bobby jones' body was found.

It took state police three days to i-d his body but that was the validation friends needed to keep going.

Ty brown: the question now is where's crystal and that's what we're trying to figure out.

Ty brown has been on nearly every search..

He admits it hasn't always been easy but he wont' stop.

Ty brown: that's what bobby would want and we want to keep it going until we find her as well so both families can have the closure that would offer and start hopefully the healing process a little bit friends and family are offering a reward..

Hoping someone might have information.

Ty brown: something really small could lead to crystal's body and finding here which ultimately is the goal and what we want to do now because they know in their hearts..

They will find warner.

Ty brown: i feel like he wants us to find her more than him state police still don't have jones' cause of death.

Craig pennington of washington county is accused of the couple's murder.

Reporting live in the studio..

Melanie kendall..

Abc 36 news.

In lexington a jury is hearing testimony at the trial of a man accused of killing